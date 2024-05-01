California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Trex worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 623.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

