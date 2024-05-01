California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,175,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,936,000 after purchasing an additional 479,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,877,000 after acquiring an additional 270,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 240,944 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 782.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 163,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 764.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 116,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

