Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPT opened at $99.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 302,439 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.