Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $25.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Quanterix Price Performance

QTRX opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.30. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Equities analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 150.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Quanterix by 56.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $10,462,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Quanterix by 353.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Articles

