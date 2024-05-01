CARGO Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 8th (NASDAQ:CRGX)

CARGO Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 8th. CARGO Therapeutics had issued 18,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $281,250,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of CRGX stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,557,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,821,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

