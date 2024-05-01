CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 214,238 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,067,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 273,965 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 175.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 660,867 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 130.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 109,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

PRTS stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRTS

About CarParts.com

(Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.