Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Celanese worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after purchasing an additional 323,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,275 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 1,593.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 160,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 150,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $7,879,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $99.33 and a 52 week high of $172.16.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

