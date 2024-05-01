Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Celsius by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Celsius by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CELH. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,142 shares of company stock worth $32,441,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

