Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

