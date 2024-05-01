Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,469,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,451,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,766 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,463,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,706,755 shares of company stock worth $681,785,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.