Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter worth $507,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 132.16% and a negative net margin of 448.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

