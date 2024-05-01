Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 199.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 3.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,531,000 after buying an additional 3,229,411 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after acquiring an additional 888,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ambev by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,318,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,467 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,327,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89,366 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays lowered Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

