Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,605 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 609.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,294,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,202 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,874,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 691,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $1,569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 490,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 387,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 160.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 435,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

