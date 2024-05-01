Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 827,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RNW. Mizuho upped their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.7 %

RNW opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.