Cerity Partners LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.2896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.