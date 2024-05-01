Cerity Partners LLC Invests $149,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $120,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1717 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

