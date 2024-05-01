Cerity Partners LLC Invests $178,000 in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.75%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

