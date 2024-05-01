Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after acquiring an additional 199,472 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 15.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 929,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 126,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 837,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 297,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -74.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at $65,031,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at $63,299,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTZ

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.