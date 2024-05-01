Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

NYSE:PBR opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.3406 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

