Cerity Partners LLC Sells 31,082 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,082 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

