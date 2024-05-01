Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 77.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $460.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

