CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CFSB opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.12. CFSB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

