Chegg’s (CHGG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.72.

Chegg stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Chegg has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

