Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider David Rimmington Sells 24,902 Shares

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider David Rimmington sold 24,902 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.17), for a total value of £62,753.04 ($78,825.57).

Chesnara Stock Performance

LON:CSN opened at GBX 252 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 38.06. Chesnara plc has a 1 year low of GBX 242.70 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.64). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 260.44. The company has a market cap of £380.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 15.61 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is presently -7,058.82%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

