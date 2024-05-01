Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $178.00 Price Target at HSBC

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HSBC from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.68. Chevron has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 61,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

