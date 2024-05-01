Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider James Andrew Roper Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider James Andrew Roper sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($13.98), for a total transaction of £779,100 ($978,645.90).

Churchill China Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,159.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,716.86, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. Churchill China plc has a 1 year low of GBX 947 ($11.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.09). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Churchill China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,142.86%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Further Reading

