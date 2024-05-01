Citigroup Increases Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $8.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Read Our Latest Report on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 683,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 84,004 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.