Citigroup Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $53.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

MBLY stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -131.18, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.22. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

