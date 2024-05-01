Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $159.64.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

