Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

