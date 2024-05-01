Climb Global Solutions’ (CLMB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Climb Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.99 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,686,005.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

