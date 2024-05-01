Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Cognex worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,417,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,206,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,348,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 132,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 26.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 227,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 47,408 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

