Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $100.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.6 %

CL stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $19,271,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 169,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

