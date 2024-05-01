Comfort Systems USA, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FIX)

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $11.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $309.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.43. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $144.45 and a 12-month high of $335.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.90%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

