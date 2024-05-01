Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Position Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,767 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 315.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86,148 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,881,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 480,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Community Health Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 292,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CYH opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Community Health Systems

About Community Health Systems

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.