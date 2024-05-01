Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.