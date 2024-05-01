Comparing ARQ (ARQ) & Its Peers

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ARQ to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Get ARQ alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ARQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 40 339 285 8 2.39

Profitability

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 27.13%. Given ARQ’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares ARQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -16.20% -48.29% -25.61%

Risk and Volatility

ARQ has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARQ and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -15.52 ARQ Competitors $991.43 million $36.55 million 11.65

ARQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.