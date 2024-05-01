Comparing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $53.20 million 1.97 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -204.00 Hong Kong Technology Venture $488.84 million 0.34 $27.10 million N/A N/A

Hong Kong Technology Venture has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.5% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crexendo and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -0.68% 6.60% 5.12% Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Crexendo and Hong Kong Technology Venture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 68.50%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

(Get Free Report)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, digital marketing, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.