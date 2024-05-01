Comparing Dakota Gold (DC) & Its Peers

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dakota Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -88.76% -5.89% -4.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.66 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.08 billion $1.01 billion 7.32

Volatility and Risk

Dakota Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dakota Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1086 2386 2985 106 2.32

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 62.32%. Given Dakota Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Dakota Gold competitors beat Dakota Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

