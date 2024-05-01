Compass Point Lowers Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $36.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Compass Point from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

PECO stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

