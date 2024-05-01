Contrasting China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) and Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) and Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Hongqiao Group and Constellium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Hongqiao Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Constellium $7.83 billion 0.36 $135.29 million $0.90 21.88

Constellium has higher revenue and earnings than China Hongqiao Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.6% of Constellium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Hongqiao Group and Constellium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Hongqiao Group N/A N/A N/A Constellium 1.73% 15.68% 2.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Hongqiao Group and Constellium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Hongqiao Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Constellium 0 0 5 0 3.00

Constellium has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.00%. Given Constellium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellium is more favorable than China Hongqiao Group.

Summary

Constellium beats China Hongqiao Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, trading, and sale of bauxite; production and sale of electricity; port operation; trading of carbons, iron ores, and light alloy materials; railway design and construction; and provision of financial leasing and business advisory services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Zouping, the People's Republic of China. China Hongqiao Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Hongqiao Holdings Limited.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, as well as foil stock for the flexible packaging market. This segment also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers for the automotive market; and specialty reflective sheets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides rolled aluminum products, including aerospace plates, sheets, and extrusions; and aerospace wing skins, as well as plates and sheets for use in transportation, industry, and defense applications. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers extruded aluminium products and aluminium structural components for the automotive industry, including crash-management systems, body structures, side impact beams, and battery enclosures; and fabricates hard and soft alloy extruded profiles for various industry applications in the automotive, engineering, rail, and other transportation end markets. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. It sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States, as well as Shanghai, and Seoul. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

