Contrasting Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) & Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Eli Lilly and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi N/A N/A N/A Eli Lilly and Company 15.36% 51.22% 9.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 0 0 0 N/A Eli Lilly and Company 0 3 16 0 2.84

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sanofi and Eli Lilly and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus price target of $731.55, indicating a potential downside of 6.40%. Given Eli Lilly and Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eli Lilly and Company is more favorable than Sanofi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanofi and Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi N/A N/A N/A $3.08 30.98 Eli Lilly and Company $34.12 billion 21.76 $5.24 billion $5.80 134.75

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Sanofi. Sanofi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Eli Lilly and Company pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sanofi pays out 90.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eli Lilly and Company pays out 89.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Sanofi on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers products for itching, hydration, aging, cracking, overnight, and specialty skincare needs like eczema. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301, a treatment for alpha-synucleinopathies; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Adagene Inc., for the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies. It also has collaborations with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity. It also provides oncology products, including Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. In addition, the company offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, severe alopecia areata, and COVID-19; Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis; Omvoh for ulcerative colitis; Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Ebglyss for severe atopic dermatitis; and Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache. Further, it provides Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc.; Biologics, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.