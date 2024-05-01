Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.91

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.91 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.64 ($0.12). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 103,499 shares changing hands.

Coral Products Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.94.

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

