Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Core Laboratories worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 72.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

CLB opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

