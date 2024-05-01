Cormark Weighs in on Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$2.22 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$562.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.28.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. In related news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652. Insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

