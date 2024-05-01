Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 5,303 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.