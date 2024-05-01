Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.30.

Coursera Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

