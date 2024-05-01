Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coursera traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 2142817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,933,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

