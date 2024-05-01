Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COUR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.30.

Coursera Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Emory University bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $17,893,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $14,526,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

