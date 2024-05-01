Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coursera

Coursera Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coursera by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Coursera by 4,271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 135,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 1,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 179,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.